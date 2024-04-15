A Revolution in Broadcast TV News - World’s first Interactive TV News Channel unveiled today by ROXi and Sinclair
Unveiled today at NAB 2024: 3 News Interactive Las Vegas, a live demo of what the future of local TV News and America’s first ever Interactive TV News Channel.
This is the world’s first Interactive Local TV News Channel delivered in partnership with Sinclair Inc on NextGen TV and it represents the future of local TV news... for the TikTok generation.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Unveiled today at NAB 2024: 3 News Interactive Las Vegas, a live demo of what the future of local TV News will look like and America’s first ever Interactive TV News Channel.
— Rob Lewis, CEO, ROXi
• A TikTok-style Interactive TV experience for local TV news broadcasts.
• ROXi’s award-winning FastStream technology allows existing local TV news organisations to create interactive versions of their Broadcast TV News Channels where viewers can Pause, Play and Skip news segments - instantly without need to ever download an App.
• New format makes Broadcast TV compelling and attractive to a younger consumer again and builds demand for NEXTGEN TV devices.
• See the live demo at ROXi Demo Booth, NAB Futures Park - Las Vegas Convention Centre, West Hall, booth W4015.
LAS VEGAS – April 15, 2024: Unveiled today at NAB 2024: 3 News Interactive Las Vegas, a demo of what the future of local TV News will look like - and America’s first ever Interactive TV News Channel.
Powered by ROXi’s innovative new FastStream technology in partnership with Sinclair Inc, 3 News Interactive Las Vegas has all the interactive features of a downloadable TV app without the need to download or launch an App on the TV, all delivered over Broadcast TV thanks to FastStream and NEXTGEN TV.
Interactive local TV news for the Tik Tok generation
Unlike traditional TV news broadcasts, the new Interactive Local TV News Channel always starts at the beginning of the program with the latest headlines, no matter when a viewer tunes in.
Viewers can skip any segment of the news that have no interest in, or jump directly to Headlines, National News, Local News, Investigate and Local Weather segments.
Content includes Sinclair Inc.’s local TV news station Las Vegas 3 CW and news syndicated from The National Desk combining news from local Sinclair news stations across the US into one news national feed.
Unlike traditional linear Broadcast TV News Channels, viewers can Pause, Play and Skip through the news items, Tik Tok-style.
Rob Lewis, ROXi CEO said, “This is the world’s first Interactive Local TV News Channel delivered in partnership with Sinclair Inc on NextGen TV and it represents the future of local TV news. With our FastStream technology, we’ve created the first Local TV News Channel that’s made for the TikTok generation.”
Skip Flenniken, Sinclair’s VP & GM Technology Business Development who partners closely with ROXi on the new FastStream-powered Interactive TV Channel experiences commented, “This new FastStream powered local TV News experience showcases the full interactive capabilities of NextGen TV and shows how broadcasters can deliver exciting new services into homes across the US.”
ROXi’s Rob Lewis added, “Local TV news has been a core part of American life for more than 75 years with over 800 local News Channels now broadcast daily to TV viewers. Despite this, linear delivery of news content by TV Broadcasters has remained largely the same for three quarters of a century, even though the way viewers consume news media has evolved with technological advances.
The generation of consumers have been brought up with YouTube and TikTok in their pocket want to control their Broadcast TV viewing experience interactively and FastStream powered local TV News Channels on NEXTGEN TV gives broadcasters the capability to deliver on this expectation, as well as accelerate demand for NEXTGEN TV televisions.”
ROXi to preview Interactive News Channel at NAB Las Vegas 2024
ROXi will host private previews of this revolutionary interactive Local TV News Channel at NAB in Las Vegas at the ROXi booth at the NAB Futures Park, Las Vegas Convention Centre, West Hall, ROXi booth W4015. Please contact Tim Hadley (details below) for a personal demo / briefing or please make yourself known at the booth.
*Pew Research: Local TV News Fact Sheet: September 2023: Revenue for the 842 local TV stations defined as “news-producing stations” (stations that have a news director and are viable, commercial and are English-language affiliates in the U.S.) was $16.9 billion, according to the BIA Advisory Services database. https://www.pewresearch.org/journalism/fact-sheet/local-tv-news/
###
ROXi Press Kit: http://tinyurl.com/roxipresskit
About ROXi FastStream
ROXi’s new Interactive TV platform FastStream represents a revolution in Broadcast TV for broadcasters and content owners, making Broadcast TV channels fully interactive without the need for users to ever download or launch a TV App. FastStream TV channels benefit from the instant accessibility of a Broadcast TV channel but with the full interactivity and functionality of a downloaded OTT App. Many analysts believe FastStream will make Broadcast TV relevant to a younger customer base who expect to be able to skip, skip back, and personalise their experience. Indeed, the Verge has called out FastStream as the saviour of Broadcast TV, whilst The Washington Post named FastStream one of the top three announcements at CES 2024.
In addition to FastStream, ROXi offers consumers the free ROXi Music App on a wide range of Smart TVs in the UK and is coming to the USA on Samsung, LG, Fire TV, Google TV, Comcast, Sky, Roku and Vizio. ROXi is a globally licensed music streaming company with over 100 million music videos backed by Simon Cowell, Kylie Minogue and Sheryl Crow, Robbie Williams and U2’s Adam Clayton.
About Sinclair, Inc.
Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), is a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
Media contacts:
ROXi: Tim Hadley
tim.hadley@magic.works
+447976410001
Sinclair: Jessica Bellucci
jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com
Tim Hadley
ROXi
+44 7976 410001
tim.hadley@magic.works
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn