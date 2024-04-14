Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,428 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese citizens in Middle East remain safe

VIETNAM, April 14 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese citizens in the Middle East have been safe amidst the complicated and escalating tension between Israel and Iran, the Vietnamese Embassies in Israel and Iran said on Sunday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese embassies in the region to work closely with local authorities and diplomatic corps, enhance citizen protection measures, and maintain regular contact with the Vietnamese communities to keep constantly updated on expat communities' information.

The two embassies have advised the Vietnamese citizens on safety measures, and will keep a close watch on the situation while building suitable citizen protection plans.

The citizens have been advised to temporarily keep away from areas of conflict, stay updated on the situation, carry out necessary safety measures, strictly comply with regulations of local authorities, avoid large gatherings and limit travel.

When needing assistance, they should contact the embassy in Israel at +972-50-818-6116, +972-52-727-4248 and +972-50-994-0889, the embassy in Iran at +98 21 22411670 and +98 9306 459 865, or the Vietnamese foreign ministry’s citizen protection hotline at +84 981 84 84 84. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese citizens in Middle East remain safe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more