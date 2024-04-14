PHILIPPINES, April 14 - Press Release

April 14, 2024 Bountiful harvest means more jobs- Villar Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. Villar said a bountiful harvest of agricultural products will mean lesser need to import them. Since they are locally available, Villar said, we can provide a ready market for our farmers. In her speech during the Opening of the Philippine Food and Beverage Expo 2024, Villar related that our farmers can also compete in the global market via exports. The senatoralso noted that an abundant harvest in our agriculture will generate more jobs in the countryside. She said this will promote rural development that will help the country's economic growth. "If there is assurance of income in agriculture, the young people will go back to agriculture and many OFWs will be encouraged to go home and be with their families because they can earn here," also said Villar, an advocate of OFWs. Furthermore, she said that if local products such as vegetables, fruits, livestock, poultry and dairy are readily available at affordable prices, restaurants, markets and supermarkets, manufacturers, importers and our consumers can have their supply of the raw materials for their food and beverages need. "That is food security," added the senator in the food expo which is now on its 16th year. The event held at World Trade Center in Pasay City was organized and spearheaded by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization(PHILFOODEX), a leading food industry association. It was attended by over 300 local growers and entrepreneurs in the Food and Beverage industry which showcased to traders, buyers, and the everyday Filipino consumer the best of Filipino produce. The EXPO run from April 12-14 . Masaganang ani,nangangahulugan ng maraming trabaho-Villar Ipinahayag ni Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na mababawasan ang pangangailangan nating mag-import ng agricultural products kapag masagana ang ani. Dahil sa mayroon tayong mga ganitong produkto, sinabi ni Villar na agaran tayong makapagbibigay ng "ready market" sa ating mga magsasaka. Sa kanyang pananalita sa Philippine Food and Beverage Expo 2024, tinukoy ni Villar na maari ring makipagkumpetensiya ang ating mga magsasaka sa global market via exports. Iginiit din ng senador na magkakaroon ng maraming trabaho sa kanayunan kapag masagana ang ani sa agrikultura Aniya, isusulong nito ang rural development na malaking tulong sa paglago ng ekonomiya. "If there is assurance of income in agriculture, the young people will go back to agriculture and many OFWs will be encouraged to go home and be with their families because they can earn here," sabi pa ni Villar na isang OFW advocate. Sinabi rin niya na kapag available sa mababang presyo ang local products gaya ng gulay, prutas, livestock, poultry at dairy, may suplay para sa kanilang pagkain at inumon ang mga restaurant, merkado, supermarket, manufacturers, importers at consumers "That is food security," dagdag ng senator in the food expo na ngayo'y nasa ika16th taon. Inorganisa at pinangunahan ang event sa World Trade Center sa Pasay City ng Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization (PHILFOODEX). nangungunang food industry association. Lumahok dito ang mahigit 300 local growers at entrepreneurs sa Food and Beverage industry na nagpakita sa traders, buyers at consumer ng kanilang mga ng mga natatanging produkto . Ang Expo ay ginanap mula April 12-14.