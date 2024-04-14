Dr. Assad Mujtaba Hosts First Fundraising Dinner as Republican Nominee for Passaic County Commissioner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Assad Mujtaba, the Republican nominee for Commissioner of Passaic County, hosted his first fundraising dinner at his residence, Mujtaba House, in Clifton tonight. The event was attended by a select group of donors and GOP leaders, marking the beginning of his campaign to secure the position of Commissioner.
The dinner was a successful start to Dr. Mujtaba's fundraising efforts, with generous contributions from attendees. The funds raised will be used to support his campaign and spread his message to the residents of Passaic County. Dr. Mujtaba's campaign team is confident that with the support of the community, he will be able to secure the position of Commissioner and bring positive change to the county.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Mujtaba expressed his gratitude to the attendees for their support and emphasized the importance of the upcoming election for the future of Passaic County. He also outlined his vision for the county, highlighting his plans to improve infrastructure, create job opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for its residents.
"I am humbled by the overwhelming support shown by the community at the fundraising dinner. It is a testament to the fact that the people of Passaic County are ready for a change and believe in my vision for the county. I am committed to working tirelessly to make Passaic County a better place for all its residents," said Dr. Mujtaba.
With the election just a few weeks away, the support for Dr. Mujtaba's campaign continues to grow. His experience, dedication, and vision make him a strong candidate for the position of Commissioner of Passaic County. As the campaign gains momentum, Dr. Mujtaba remains focused on his goal of bringing positive change to the county and its residents.
The fundraising dinner was attended by prominent figures in the political landscape of Passaic County. Among the distinguished guests were Senator Kristin M. Corrado, Mary Jo Guinchard candidate for the United States Congress, Commissioner Nicolino Gallo, Peter Murphy GOP Chair for Passaic County, Bob Calcagno Republican Chair for Clifton. Their presence at the event is a clear indication of the growing support for Dr. Mujtaba's campaign.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
