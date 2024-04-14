YRC on how Small Retail Businesses can Attract Customers - YourRetailCoach Africa

YRC on how small retail businesses can attract customers

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As eCommerce thrives and organised global retail brands enter the growing markets in the Middle East, it has become challenging for small-scale retail businesses in many regions cutting across verticals to bring customers back to their brick-and-mortar stores. In this communiqué, retail and eCommerce consulting firm - Your Retail Coach (YRC) shares a five-step process aimed at helping small retail businesses attract customers and solidify their customer base.

𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

Starting a retail business and not being able to attract enough customers is not the end of the story. It is a very common situation faced by many small retailers. A perfect business plan is rare. It is via improvisations that business plans get better. The first thing retailers facing such a situation need to do is realign their business model and business plan with the market requirements. This will help make their business fit into what the market (customers) needs or what drives it. For example, a hardware retail store facing difficulties in attracting customers should reconsider whether its products and services meet the needs and expectations of the market. If needs and expectations are already met, it should move to motivational reasons like discounted pricing and display of prices. Customer experience in retail is another important area for consideration.

𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀

In competitive markets, brick-and-mortar retail businesses have to physically reach out to customers (business development) or leave a positive impression in the physical world (e.g. an attractive storefront). Retailers can no longer afford to sit back in anticipation of footfall. They will need efforts in the areas of business development and promotion. They will have to visit the market and meet their value chain partners. They will have to reach out to customers with follow-up activities. The storefronts or simple online business listings need not necessarily come to the notice of all prospective customers. The best way is to reach out to customers via appropriate mediums and platforms. Here, business owners also need to understand that they are also the representatives of their business.

𝗚𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺 𝗮 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

At the time of reaching out to customers, retailers need to ensure that they provide them with a point of contact. Sharing visiting cards and business details over any smartphone communication app is currently one of the best ways to do that. Therefore, before that, retailers should have a digital copy of their visiting cards and promotional copies that can be readily shared. Because nowadays a majority of people are more accustomed to the internet and using various social media handles, digital identity has emerged as some kind of validation. In all digital representations of a business, whether it is a simple business listing or social media page, mentioning business contact details is highly recommended. If there are any changes, the same should be readily updated across all online platforms and digital copies.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀

When a lead or enquiry is received, it is an opportunity for retailers to create something out of nothing. The product or service desired by a customer may not be available but even then it counts as a window to leave a brand impression. For example, customers can be asked if they would like to call or receive a call back when or if the product is available without sounding forceful. They can be offered alternatives. They can be offered a coupon for a discount on their next purchase. In all cases, the response to leads and enquiries must be prompt and effective.

𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗳𝗶𝗹 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝗢𝗣𝘀

If all goes well, retailers should ensure that they have a robust operational mechanism to successfully complete the retail sales operations. What such a robust mechanism constitutes will vary from business to business. For example, in a departmental store, completing a sales process mainly comprises counter management, billing, payment and packaging. The entire process represents a certain flow of work that cannot be broken. Each activity in the process has specific requirements. The best way to plan and map retail store operations is to develop and implement SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). With retail SOPs, workflows and operational requirements can be embedded into the process definitions to a high degree of detail. These SOPs later also become one of the foundations for embracing retail automation.

