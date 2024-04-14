Nestor Romero and the Payroll Company Supports Young Entrepreneurs at Acton Children's Business Fair April 13, 2024

Acton Childrens Business Fair Albuquerque 2023 The Payroll Company's new advertising campaign offering payroll services to all New Mexico Credit Unions, includes a series of advertisements highlighting the company's expertise in payroll and human resources services

Empowering New Mexico Young Entrepreneurs: The Payroll Company Sponsors Acton Children's Business Fair, Albuquerque 2024

We are honored to be a sponsor of the 2024 Albuquerque Acton Children's Business Fair. As an Albuquerque, NM, business, we understand the importance of supporting Albuquerque and its future leaders.” — Nestor Romero

ALBUQUERQQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acton Children's Business Fair Albuquerque 2024 received generous support from The Payroll Company, a leading provider of payroll and human resources services in Albuquerque, NM. The event, held on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acton Academy ABQ, located at 3100 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, provided a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses.

As a proud sponsor of the event, The Payroll Company demonstrated its commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders and fostering community involvement. With over 21 years of dedicated service to the Albuquerque community, The Payroll Company understands the importance of supporting local initiatives that empower youth and promote entrepreneurship.

Nestor Romero, CEO & Founder of The Payroll Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are honored to be a sponsor of the 2024 Albuquerque Acton Children's Business Fair. As a local Albuquerque, NM, business, we understand the importance of supporting the community and its future leaders. We are thrilled to be a part of an event that fosters entrepreneurship in children and encourages them to be creative and innovative."

The Acton Children's Business Fair provided children ages 6 to 14 with an opportunity to showcase their business ideas, sell their products, and gain valuable experience in entrepreneurship, marketing, and financial management. By participating in the fair, young entrepreneurs learned important skills that will benefit them in their future endeavors.

The Payroll Company continues to demonstrate its commitment to community involvement and youth development by supporting initiatives like the Acton Children's Business Fair. Through sponsorship and participation in events that empower young people, The Payroll Company contributes to the growth and prosperity of the Albuquerque community.

