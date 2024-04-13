Vietnamese Embassy in Israel issues warning amid escalating tension

VIETNAM, April 13 - TEL AVIV — The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on April 12 recommended Vietnamese nationals residing, studying, and working in the Middle East country to proactively take security measures amid the escalating tension between Israel and Iran.

The escalating tension followed an April 1 attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria, which has raised concerns among international media and governments about the potential for direct confrontations between Iran and Israel. Israel's national emergency portal issued safety guidelines effective from 6pm on April 11 to 6pm on April 14.

The Vietnamese Embassy has advised the Vietnamese community to stay updated on the situation through reliable local media sources and safety-related apps, implement necessary safety measures, comply strictly with local regulations and guidelines, avoid crowded places, and maintain regular contact with the embassy.

For emergencies or further information on citizen protection plans, the embassy has provided direct contacts and hotlines for the community, as well as links to relevant websites of the host administration. — VNS