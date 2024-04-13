My Barndo Plans Announces Exciting New Barndominium Kits in Cold Formed Steel
My Barndo Plans of TX, a leader in innovative barndominium designs, announces three new barndominium plans engineered for cold-form steel construction.
We are very excited to have these plans available in Cold-Formed Steel; this innovative construction method makes perfect sense for the home of this style.”FRISCO, TX, USA, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Barndo Plans of Frisco, a leader in innovative residential design, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new barndominium plans, each engineered specifically for cold-form steel construction. These new offerings from My Barndo Plans expand the company’s portfolio of home plans and kits, providing more options for those seeking efficient, stylish, and sustainable living spaces.

In February, the company announced the release of the Quinn Home Kit, a 924-square-foot kit that can be erected and closed off in a week.
New Additions to the Line-Up
The newly introduced cold-formed steel home kits are The Rustin Nook, The Dove, and The Little Dove - which cater to a range of lifestyles and preferences, ensuring there's something for everyone. Each model is designed to optimize space without sacrificing comfort or style, perfect for those looking to build their dream home.
The Rustin Nook is a compact yet charming design that spans 1,200 square feet. It features a 30x40 floor plan with two bedrooms and two baths. This model is designed with efficiency in mind, eliminating hallways to maximize living space.
The Dove: This larger model offers 2,704 square feet of living space and includes a loft. The layout includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a generous porch at the rear, making it an ideal choice for families looking for both space and character. The Dove is also available in a Red Iron kit.
The Little Dove: A unique 1,691 square foot barndominium that blends the traditional charm of a Monitor Barn style with modern design. With two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and minimal hallways, this plan offers a spacious and inviting atmosphere, highlighted by an abundance of natural light from its ample windows.
High-Quality Construction with Cold-Formed Steel
Cold Formed Steel kits from My Barndo Plans are perfect for those looking to build smaller, more affordable homes without compromising on quality. Each kit includes the structure, all interior walls, siding, roofing, windows, and exterior doors, providing a comprehensive solution for home construction.
About My Barndo Plans
Located in Frisco, TX 75034, My Barndo Plans is committed to providing innovative and sustainable building solutions. Plans are tailored to meet the needs of modern homeowners, combining aesthetic appeal with practicality and eco-friendliness.
