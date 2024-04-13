DRAFT Media Partners Named Best Marketing Software Developer at 2024 MarTech Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- DRAFT Media Partners is pleased to announce it has been awarded as the Best Marketing Software Developer for 2024 at the MarTech Awards by Innovation in Business Magazine in Staffordshire, England. This award highlights the organization's continuous innovation within the marketing software domain.
DRAFT Ad Technology, the research and development arm of DRAFT Media Partners, specializes in combining AI technology with the expertise of a seasoned team. This synergy has resulted in advertising solutions that cater to diverse market needs and its recent creation, Reveal, stands as a testament to its ingenuity and forward-thinking approach.
Last year, DRAFT was recognized by winning “Most Intuitive MarTech Company” in 2023, with the introduction of the D.R.A.F.T. technology (Dynamic Response Advertising Forecast Technology), illustrating the company's ability to anticipate and meet the dynamic needs of modern marketing. D.R.A.F.T. supports marketing professionals in designing and implementing omnichannel paid media campaigns with precision and adaptability, aligning with their specific strategic objectives.
This year, however, they’ve taken the top spot.
"There is no final product, only stages of improvement," says CEO of DRAFT Media Partners, Skip Wilson. “Our firm’s DRAFT mode mentality, which is a commitment to continuous enhancement, is not only applied to our technology, but is also a principle that shapes our corporate culture.”
It is this culture that has helped to propel the company forward. DRAFT Media Partners takes pride in its employee-centric approach, with policies like unlimited PTO and support for personal pursuits, fostering a collaborative and innovative environment. These initiatives reflect Wilson's belief in making dreams a reality through advertising, benefiting clients and employees alike.
The company's growth trajectory is further emphasized by strategic mergers and expansions, including the notable merger with The Franchise Marketing Group. Such moves, in addition to amassing over 110 active clients in three years without aggressive marketing tactics, have broadened DRAFT's capabilities - setting it on a path to potentially double its revenue in 2024.
For more information about DRAFT Media Partners, please visit https://draftmediapartners.com/.
About DRAFT Media Partners
DRAFT Media Partners, a leader in advertising technology, adopts a philosophy of continual progression to refine its marketing solutions and maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving industry. The fusion of artificial intelligence with the expertise of their seasoned team results in the creation of advanced tools like 'Reveal,' which boost the effectiveness of advertising. The company's culture is one that nurtures creativity and innovation, driving their mission to fulfill clients' advertising goals with remarkable success. Committed to leading the way in marketing technology, DRAFT's signature DRAFT mode approach embodies its dedication to ceaseless improvement and innovation.
Ciera Lowrimore
