PALM BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In our previous communications, particularly the statements dated Nov 13, 2019, Nov 23, 2020, Nov 27, 2020, July 14, 2020, Mon, Apr 12, 2021, June 07, 2021, March 29, 2021, March 31, 2021, April 20, 2023, March 17, 2024 information was provided concerning events & or residential real estate transactions. It has come to our attention that some of these statements were inaccurately presented as completed events and also included projections that have not yet been realized.



Correction and Clarification:

We regret any confusion caused by the inaccuracies and the premature or accidental announcement of mock releases & or future plans. We are issuing this statement to correct and clarify.

The events described as having occurred have not yet taken place. The forward-looking statements regarding were intended to be held in house as mock press releases

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "projects," "proposes," "target," "will," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, & Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. Readers are cautioned that actual future results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, changes in market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business both domestically and internationally, regulatory changes, and competitive factors. Many of these factors are beyond C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, & Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, control.

C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, is committed to the highest standards of transparency and accuracy in all our communications.

We appreciate the understanding and continued support of our investors, customers, and partners as we continue to strive for excellence in communication and operation.

Introduction of AI-Generated Entities:

We are excited to announce a pioneering initiative led by C.K. McWhorter to enhance our capabilities in navigating complex ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) conflicts and systemic barriers. As part of this initiative, we have developed a systemic algorithm mapping prompts through chatgpt and other platforms known as Tyler Wells, John Harvill, Mackenzie Bledsoe as well as a number of other employee depictions on other platforms. These are AI-generated entities designed specifically to assist in identifying and overcoming strategic challenges in these areas. These tools are an example of our commitment to leveraging advanced technology for sustainable and ethical business practices.

About C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners

In light of recent developments and internal reviews, we wish to clarify that the updates and corrections provided in this press release, including the information about our AI-generated entities Tyler Wells and Mackenzie Bledsoe, and the current status of C.K. McWhorter, apply retroactively as a blanket statement to all previous press releases issued by C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners. This comprehensive clarification is intended to correct any inaccuracies and provide a unified update on our projects and leadership circumstances across all prior communications.

We recognize the importance of clear and accurate information, and through this blanket clarification, we aim to address any inconsistencies or errors in our earlier statements. Our goal is to ensure that all stakeholders have the correct information and a consistent understanding of our company's direction and leadership status.

C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, is committed to transparency and integrity in all our dealings and communications. We thank our stakeholders for their understanding and continued support as we strive to maintain the highest standards of communication.

Update on Name Change Process:

C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, would like to inform our stakeholders that the official name change process for our esteemed leader McWhorter, now referred to as Carter Kennedy McWhorter, is still ongoing. This process involves several legal and bureaucratic steps that require time to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

In the interim, it is important to note that under U.S. common law, individuals are legally permitted to use a nickname in social, business, and professional settings as long as it is not for the purpose of fraud or deception. This practice is protected and recognized as legitimate for everyday use, allowing individuals to align their professional identity with their personal preference prior to the completion of a formal legal name change.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we complete this important transition. C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, remain committed to transparency and will provide updates as the process reaches completion.

Legal Basis and Business Practice:

Right to Privacy : According to privacy laws and best practices, individuals are entitled to protect their personal information, including home addresses. The non-disclosure of this information aligns with the legal rights to privacy and security.

: According to privacy laws and best practices, individuals are entitled to protect their personal information, including home addresses. The non-disclosure of this information aligns with the legal rights to privacy and security. Irrelevance to Business Transactions : The address of a company executive’s personal residence does not bear on the terms, conditions, or fulfillment of business obligations and contracts. Business interactions and transactions remain strictly professional and are not influenced by the private lives of company personnel.

: The address of a company executive’s personal residence does not bear on the terms, conditions, or fulfillment of business obligations and contracts. Business interactions and transactions remain strictly professional and are not influenced by the private lives of company personnel. Compliance with Law: Our policies comply with applicable laws concerning personal data protection and privacy. We ensure that all personal information handled by C.K. McWhorter meets these legal standards, emphasizing the need for security and confidentiality.



Commitment to Stakeholders:

C.K. McWhorter is committed to maintaining transparent yet secure professional relationships with all stakeholders, including employees, partners, clients, and investors. We respect and uphold privacy rights while ensuring that all business dealings are conducted with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

Contact for Business Inquiries:

Please direct all business-related inquiries to our official business address or through our designated business contact channels. These are monitored regularly and will ensure a timely and appropriate response.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither have any previous press releases. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

His press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, or expects to acquire.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.



Update on Contact Information:

As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline communications and enhance accessibility, C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc. & CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, has updated its mailing addresses and phone contact details. Due to operational adjustments, we have utilized a number of P.O. Boxes across various locations to better manage our correspondence needs.

Given these changes, we strongly encourage all stakeholders, including investors, partners, and customers, to use our dedicated email channels for all communications. This method will ensure the most efficient and direct response from our team. Emails are monitored regularly and provide a reliable way to reach us for any inquiries, support, or feedback.

For those who may need to send physical documents or correspond via traditional mail, please refer to the most recent address information provided on our website or in our official communications. However, email remains the preferred and most effective way to contact us.

Legal Statements and Disclaimers for C.K. McWhorter Entities

Intellectual Property Rights:

The entities including McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc., CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, and Carter Kennedy Equity Partners hold the intellectual property rights to all respective products, services, and published materials unless otherwise noted. Unauthorized use of any trademarks, logos, or brand names without the express written consent of these entities is strictly prohibited and may be subject to legal action.

Limitation of Liability:

The information provided by entities associated with C.K. McWhorter is supplied "as is" without any warranties of any kind. These entities do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained within their communications or on their websites.

Indemnification:

By accessing the information provided by any of the entities under C.K. McWhorter, including but not limited to McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc., and Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, users agree to indemnify and hold harmless these entities and their affiliates, officers, employees, and agents from any and all claims, losses, liabilities, damages, and expenses (including legal fees) arising from their use of this information, products, or services.

Data Protection and Privacy:

Our entities are dedicated to the privacy and security of our stakeholders' data. Data handling practices across these entities are compliant with applicable data protection laws. Detailed information on how personal information is collected, used, and protected can be found in the respective Privacy Policies of each entity.

Third-Party Links and Information:

Communications from our entities may include links to third-party websites or information about third-party services that are not owned or controlled by McWhorter entities. We do not assume responsibility for the content, privacy policies, or practices of any third-party sites or services.

Changes and Amendments:

The entities under C.K. McWhorter, including McWhorter Foundation Inc., CTRL USA LLC, and Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, reserve the right to modify or amend any policies or information as required. All changes will be communicated through official channels, and stakeholders are encouraged to periodically review updated information.

Commitment to Civil Conduct and Mediation in Financial Matters

C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc., CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, and Carter Kennedy Equity Partners we prioritize maintaining strong and respectful relationships with all our partners and vendors. We are committed to fulfilling our financial obligations, and we recognize that occasionally, there may be delays in our payment schedule due to unforeseen circumstances.

Handling of Financial Obligations:

While we strive to meet all our financial commitments promptly, we acknowledge that delays can sometimes occur. In such instances, we emphasize the importance of maintaining civility and respect in all interactions. We are dedicated to resolving any issues related to payment delays through open communication and mutual understanding.

Civil Business Conduct and Mediation:

Our approach to any financial discrepancies or delays is based on:

Professionalism and Respect : Ensuring that all communications, even in times of disagreement, are conducted with professionalism and respect.

: Ensuring that all communications, even in times of disagreement, are conducted with professionalism and respect. Mediation: Agreeing to resolve disputes through mediation. We strongly believe in mediation as a first step to address any concerns related to payment issues. This process involves engaging a neutral third party to facilitate a fair resolution, aiming to maintain and strengthen our business relationships.

If for any reason a payment issue arises, we encourage our vendors and partners to remain civil and contact us directly. We commit to addressing and resolving such matters as promptly as possible through our established mediation processes.

Personal Note on C.K. McWhorter:

During this transformative period for McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc., CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, and Carter Kennedy Equity Partners, we would like to acknowledge the personal challenges faced by our leader, C.K. McWhorter. Mr. McWhorter has been experiencing a period of extreme duress which has caused trauma, stemming both from the high demands of overseeing significant innovations within the company and personal commitments within ESG.

Despite these challenges, Mr. McWhorter has continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience and commitment to the company’s ethos and objectives. His leadership during these demanding times should be inspirational but also ensured that our strategic initiatives remain on track.

C.K. McWhorter, McWhorter Foundation, McWhorter Foundation Inc., CTRL USA, CTRL USA LLC, McWhorter Trust, McWhorter Family Trust, and Carter Kennedy Equity Partners is fully supportive of Mr. McWhorter during this period we aim to support (therapy, living arrangements, transportation legal, insurances, and other things deemed needed.) We have implemented additional support structures and resources within our leadership team to ensure that both Mr. McWhorter's wellbeing and the company’s operational standards are maintained at the highest levels.

We appreciate the understanding and continued support from our stakeholders, partners, and employees, as we navigate this challenging yet promising phase of growth and innovation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/833badf1-4095-40d9-887b-a4264187317a

CONTACT: Tyler Wells VP Public Relations tylerwells@mcwhorter.foundation