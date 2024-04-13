Embassy of Saudi Arabia hosts important Muslim celebration

VIETNAM, April 13 - HÀ NỘI — Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the Embassies of several Arab and Muslim countries in Việt Nam including Palestine, Libya, the UAE, Morocco, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brunei, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Algeria hosted the Eid al-Fitr celebration on April 13.

The celebration was attended by representatives of Vietnamese ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Government Office; Embassies, Chargé d'affaires, diplomatic representative agencies and international organisations in Hà Nội and many members of the Muslim community in Hà Nội.

At the event, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E Mr. Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy introduced the Feast of Eid al-Fitr and its importance to Muslim, saying: "Ramadan is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims around the world. It is a time when they strive to be their best, both spiritually and morally. And when Ramadan comes to a close, it is a time of great celebration and joy."

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar. During Eid al-Fitr, Muslims gather with family and friends to pray, exchange gifts, and feast on delicious food. It is a time of forgiveness, compassion, and unity, as people come together to celebrate the end of a month of spiritual renewal.

These celebrations during Eid al-Fitr vary from country to country but include visiting family and friends, giving presents, enjoying feasts, wearing new clothes, and visiting the graves of relatives.

According to the Ambassador, in Saudi Arabia, after performing the Eid prayers, families and friends tend to gather with the children, who are given new clothes, toys and Eidia gifts, which can include money (something similar to the lucky money here in Việt Nam).

Then everybody enjoys Saudi coffee and dates, and a traditional feast and sweets. On the first evening of Eid Al Fitr, people go out in their finest clothes – often new clothes purchased for this occasion – to see fireworks and wish each other “Happy Eid”.

The Ambassador also underscored that: “As we come together today to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, we are reminded of the values of peace, coexistence, and unity that this occasion represents. It serves as a poignant reminder that despite our differences, we all share the same hopes and dreams for a future of harmony and understanding”.

“However, amidst our celebrations, we cannot ignore the plight of the Palestinian people who continue to endure immense suffering. It is imperative that we stand in solidarity with them during these challenging times. We must advocate for an immediate cessation of attacks on innocent civilians and the establishment of safe humanitarian and relief corridors to alleviate their suffering.

"Moreover, we must work towards ensuring that they can exercise their legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent state and living in safety and dignity. As we pray for security, peace, and stability in our region and the world, let us also commit ourselves to fostering understanding, tolerance, and compassion, so that all people can live harmoniously, regardless of their religious beliefs or cultural backgrounds. May security, peace, and stability prevail in our region and the world,” he said.

At the celebration, embassies of Bangladesh, Palestine, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Iran also introduced the culture, customs, and habits of their countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, and played video clips introducing their culture, country, and people.

Participants at the celebration did not only have a chance to immerse themselves in the vibrant and jubilant atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr, but also experienced the Arabic and Muslim cultural space; explore and learn about the customs and cultural identities of these countries as well as enjoy their typical dishes, cakes and cuisine.

In addition, the celebration also witnessed several diverse cultural activities such as henna painting - the unique art of decorating hands and feet with ink made from the leaves of the Henna tree, interesting and impressive circus and magic performances, and statue painting activity for children. — VNS