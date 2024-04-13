Fang Announces Changes in Board of Directors and Management

BEIJING, April 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fang Holdings Limited (OTC: SFUNY) (“Fang” or the “Company”), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced changes in its board of directors (the "Board") and management.



Change in Board of Directors

Mr. Yu Huang ("Mr. Huang"), a director of the Board, has resigned from the Board, effective from April 13th, 2024. Mr. Huang's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Fang thanks Mr. Huang for his efforts and contributions to the Company.

Upon the effectiveness of Mr. Huang's resignation, the Board will consist of five directors, including three independent directors.

Changes in Management

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Peng Cui has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective April 15th, 2024. Peng Cui has been a valued member of the executive team and has contributed significantly to the company's financial stability during his tenure.

The decision to resign comes after Peng Cui has decided to pursue new opportunities that align with his professional aspirations. The company respects his decision and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

“I want to thank Peng for his leadership and his many contributions to Fang through this period of unprecedented change. He has played an important role helping the company to get through the tough times while building a strong finance team with deep expertise, and I remain as confident as ever in the future of Fang,” said Board Chairman, Richard Jiangong Dai, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Fang stakeholders, I want to wish Peng all the best in his future endeavors.”

Fang has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer and will consider both internal and external candidates. Fang Holdings Limited remains committed to its strategic goals and continues to focus on delivering value to its shareholders.

