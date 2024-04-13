SIP Panels For House Extensions - RDSips.co.uk | The Structural Insulated Panel Supplier For Trade
SIPS For Home Extensions: A high-quality and easy-to-install solution for builders in the UK. It is cheaper than traditional methods and offers huge benefits.PONTRILAS, HEREFORD, UK, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RD Sips is a leading company in the production of Structurally Insulated Panels (SIPs), founded by an innovative director named Regan Duggan. He was inspired by seeing SIPs featured on various TV shows, and was impressed by their excellent insulation properties and quick build time.
When trying to build a small extension, Regan noticed a problem in the market. Large companies didn't seem interested in smaller projects, while smaller companies charged high prices even for a reasonable amount of panels. To solve this issue, he set up RD Sips. His company aims to offer efficient, affordable SIP panel solutions for UK building projects.
Now known as one of the UK's leading SIP providers, supplying garden room companies with the required materials to complete their projects. RD SIPs has taken decades of experience and entered the house extension market, supplying SIP panels for extensions to builders and construction companies nationwide.
SIP panel extensions have unique advantages that greatly appeal to the modern homeowner & builders alike. The pre-assembled, factory-engineered modular construction guarantees superior build quality. This innovative method also ensures superior thermal efficiency, making it an excellent choice for the winter months. It provides homeowners with a comfortable living space while reducing energy costs. It gives builders a material to increase productivity due to the speed of construction. The framework for an extension can be constructed in as little as two days, significantly reducing the time, disruption and overall cost usually associated with traditional building methods.
What are SIP panels? SIP, or structural insulated panels, are injection-moulded PU foam sandwiched between two boards. They are often used in building construction. These panels are typically 1.22m wide and can be as tall as 2.4m to 4m. The panels are cut to the size needed and shaped with any openings as required. They are versatile and can be used to build outer walls, inner load-bearing walls, and roof panels.
Furthermore, another key feature of SIP house extensions is cost efficiency. Remarkably, SIP panel extensions are significantly cheaper than traditional brick extensions. This cost-effectiveness not only saves money but also time, as it allows builders to finish projects sooner. Consequently, these time and cost savings present further possibilities. They allow builders to choose from a broader range of building foundations instead of solely relying on concrete. Hence, SIP house extensions offer a more versatile and economical solution for construction projects.
The amount of time saved by using Structural Insulated Panels (SIPS) instead of traditional methods such as bricklaying and timber framing can be significant. With an experienced installer, the time saved can be up to 60%. The composite nature of SIPS eliminates the separate steps of timber framing, insulating, and sheathing.
Moreover, the flexibility of SIPS allows architects to design window and door openings directly into the structural envelope, which reduces the need for additional supports and lintels. The panels can be engineered in the factory into single or large-format walls before delivery, speeding up the installation process and reducing construction waste. Once installed, the SIPS are ready for both interior and exterior finishing. This streamlined process contributes greatly to time savings.
Another key point is that structures built with SIPs consume up to 50% less energy than other building materials. Consequently, ensuring the SIP is of high quality will reduce long-term costs due to enhanced energy efficiency.
When comparing the quality of an SIP, certain essential elements ought to be evaluated. These include the insulation's manufacturing process and the applicable certifications. Specifically, in relation to the manufacturing process, polyurethane insulation (PUR) offers a higher U-value as the insulation is auto-bonded to the panel, a method that is stronger than the glued alternatives. Subsequently, this becomes a pivotal factor, as opting for a PUR SIP can effectively prevent delamination issues and reduce costs.
Certifications
RD Sips has gone through vigorous checks and boasts approval & membership from the following professional bodies:
- Structural Timber Association
- CAT G: SIP Mark Systems
- ISO Certified
- FSB Member
- STA Assure Silver
- Made in Britain
BBA-certified products are extensively tested for structural, acoustic and thermal properties, including fire resistance, which are essential factors when selecting a material for your build. Many of the products used to create our SIP panels & SIP buildings have BBA Certification.
RD Sips' SIP extensions are also designed with environmental sustainability in mind, resulting in zero on-site waste. This commitment to eco-friendly building practices is a key aspect of RD Sips' business ethos. Leading the way in modern UK building methods, offering a practical, cost-effective and time-efficient solution to expanding your property.
Offering their clients a wealth of knowledge, they are available on the phone to assist with any queries and give guidance when using SIP Panels to extend houses.
