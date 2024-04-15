"Apples, Oranges, Lemons & Limes" is now streaming on Tubi
With mass appeal, the film recieved over 250 awards and 70 nominations worldwide. "
Cinema is a matter of what's in the frame and what's out.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A young man, suffering from social anxiety, finds surprising joy and romance after an unexpected encounter at a party encourages him to let loose.”
— Martin Scorsese
Pat Mitchell's "Apples, Oranges, Lemons & Limes" is a Romance drama starring Calvin Waldau, Skye Marie Sena, Juan Rodriguez Leon, Valeria Di Babbo, Matt Campbell and Jim Barbour. Written and directed by Pat Mitchell, the film is a fun adventure reflecting on current topics about mental health and anxious times today. The production was handled by Pat Mitchell's production company Liv Emotive and entirely filmed in Southwest Florida.
Pat also serves as a producer, cinematographer, and editor, adding to its incredible success. This critically acclaimed masterpiece is a cultural phenomenon, leaving a striking mark in the world of indie cinema today. Producer Ashley LaRue and film composer Andrew Scott Foust joins the production team both awarded for their respective work in their field. Apples, “Oranges, Lemons & Limes” is described as a “must-see” indie masterpiece in regions across the world. For more film info, please visit the IMDb page.
"As the tale progresses, it becomes clear that this is not your typical love story – it is a nuanced and refreshing portrayal of the messy, complicated nature of young love. The film packs an emotional punch that will undoubtedly resonate with viewers of all ages."
- ShortFilmsMatter.com
"Writer/director Pat Mitchell’s short film, Apples, Oranges, Lemons & Limes, is an energetic trip down memory lane sure to remind some of great times and others of traumatic times."
- FilmThreat.com
"Given the contemporary times in which we’re residing in, replete with ALL forms of mental health issues, it remains at the forefront of absolute necessity for these afflictions to be addressed and worked through, and it makes the film timely, relevant, needed, and ideally another project that causes awareness of it all to be raised to higher degrees."
- OneFilmFan.com
"Existing in a weird space between short film and feature, this just shy of 45-minute film accomplishes quite a bit during its time and the self-taught Mitchell is definitely a filmmaker to watch in the future."
-The Independent Critic
"Apples, Oranges, Lemons & Limes is a sweetly enjoyable experience with strong performances from its leads and a simple-but-effective story that tugs a little at your heartstrings."
- Screencritix.com
"The strength of Apples, Oranges, Lemons & Limes lies in its simplicity. Pat Mitchell does an impressive job of creating an authentic connection which is brought to life well by Calvin Waldau and Skye Marie Sena."
- FilmCarnage.com
