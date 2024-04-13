St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A42730

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2024, at approximately 0007 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 25/ South Main Street Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs, Possession of Narcotics, and Grossly Negligent Operation.

ACCUSED: Andrew Davis

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks and Officers from the Bradford Police Department, located a vehicle driving erratically on the wrong side of the road and crossing over the white line in the Town of Bradford. The vehicle was traveling West bound on Route 25 near South Main Street before ultimately being stopped after it completely missed its intended turn. Troopers initiated contact with the operator of the vehicle, Andrew Davis (36). Troopers observed Davis exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Davis revealing additional indicators of impairment. Davis was also found to be in possession of narcotics. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Davis was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on June 7, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 7, 2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image included.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.