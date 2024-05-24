Smprotectivefilm Enjoys Continued Business Growth, Fueled by Its Innovative Product Portfolio
The protective adhesive film company attracts a wide range of clients interested in its ecofriendly products and wholesale pricing
The protective adhesive film company attracts a wide range of clients interested in its ecofriendly products and wholesale pricing

Smprotectivefilm is proud to be a global leader in the protective adhesive market, offering high-quality products that protect our customers' surfaces from dirt, damage, and fading from UV rays. WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, May 24, 2024 -- Smprotectivefilm, a global leader in adhesive protective films, has continued to enjoy impressive business growth, with significant clients in the construction and packing industry expressing interest in the company's products. Fueled by this growth, the company continues to invest in research and development to continue to expand its product offerings.
For nearly 30 years, Smprotectivefilm, also known as the Wuxi Changsheng Adhesive Product CO., Ltd., has delivered quality adhesive plastic products to a wide range of industries worldwide. The company is a member of the Metal Structure Association, Plastics & Door and Window Association, and the China Adhesive Association, positioning it as a trusted retailer of adhesive solutions that meet its clients' diverse needs. It specializes in protective adhesive films to protect a wide array of surfaces.
Smprotectivefilm’s portfolio includes Protective Film and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive products. It offers three different classes of protective films: PE Protective Film, PET Protective Film, and Low-E Protective Film. In the PE Protective Film category, the company has adhesive film options for a variety of surfaces, including stainless steel, carpet, mirrors, and more, offering a protective shield against dirt, scratches, paint, and other messes. The PET Protective category includes adhesive film to protect PVC from scratches, damage, and aging. The Low-E Protective Film creates a seal to protect low-E windows against oxidization.
In its Pressure Sensitive Adhesive line, Smprotectivefilm offers a range of professional-grade acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives. These adhesives are ideal for a number of use cases, including providing lamination and protecting household appliances, outdoor surfaces that are traditionally hard to adhere to, and offline low-E glass. In addition to its versatility, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive is environmentally friendly, using deionized water in its adhesive formula versus potentially dangerous and environmentally destructive solvents.
"Smprotectivefilm is proud to be a global leader in the protective adhesive market, offering high-quality products that protect our customers' surfaces from dirt, damage, and fading from UV rays," said Terry Kang, Global Marketing Director. "Our products continue to gain interest from companies in a wide range of industries who either need solutions for their own surfaces or packing solutions or who want to offer our products to their own clients. We offer attractive partnership opportunities with wholesale pricing to ensure our clients can meet their business objectives."
About Smprotectivefilm
Smprotectivefilm/Wuxi Changsheng Adhesive Product Co., LTD. is a professional company dedicated to the sales and production of high-quality protective film. We are one of the members of the Metal Structural Association, Plastics & Door and Window Association, as well as China Adhesive Association. Through 27 years of development, Changsheng has become a trustworthy company in the packing industry, adhering to the customer-oriented principle and supplying the right protective film solution for customers. Our annual output is 40 million square meters for protective films and 3000 tons for pressure-sensitive adhesives.
