We discussed road safety and the significant role that Gardai play in enforcement, and we also spoke about the upcoming introduction of bodycams, our plans for further recruitment and our absolute determination to make sure our Gardai have all the tools they need to fight crime and bring criminals to justice.”
You just read:
Taoiseach and Minister McEntee meet Garda Commissioner
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.