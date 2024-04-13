The Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has secured approval to increase the mandatory retirement age for both full-time and retained firefighters up to the age of 62.
You just read:
Mandatory retirement age for full-time and retained firefighters to rise to 62
