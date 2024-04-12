Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,266 in the last 365 days.

Chino Commercial Bank Receives Super Premier Performing Recognition

CHINO, Calif., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chino Commercial Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: “CCBC”), was recently recognized by The Findley Reports on Financial Institutions by receiving Findley’s highest rating of “Super Premier Performing Bank.” The Bank, which has branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and a new branch planned for Corona, received the recognition from Findley for its financial and operational performance during the 2023 year. The recognition by Findley was based upon multiple factors, including Profitability, Return on beginning Equity and Loan performance.

Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to receive Findley Reports’ highest rating of Super Premier Performing Bank. 2023 was a very good year for the Bank, with increased revenue, earnings and earnings per share, in addition to strong credit performance. With the Bank’s strong capital position and low loan losses, we are in a good position to expand lending to the consumers and businesses in our area.”


Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Chino Commercial Bank Receives Super Premier Performing Recognition

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more