Air Force announces reserve-colonel, major promotions

Please join me in congratulating the following Defense Contract Management Agency team members on their selection for promotion.
To the rank of colonel in the Air Force Reserve:
Lt. Col. Barry Burton, DCMA Eastern Regional Command
Lt. Col. Peter Volpe, DCMA Special Programs Command
To the rank of major in the Air Force:
Capt. Kyle Dicuirci, DCMA International Command
Capt. Benjamin Harmon, DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Command
Capt. Aubry Eaton, DCMA Special Programs Command
Capt. Matthew Goellner, DCMA Central Regional Command
Capt. Annemarie Totorica, DCMA Eastern Regional Command
