Air Force announces reserve-colonel, major promotions

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

Please join me in congratulating the following Defense Contract Management Agency team members on their selection for promotion.

To the rank of colonel in the Air Force Reserve:

Lt. Col. Barry Burton, DCMA Eastern Regional Command

Lt. Col. Peter Volpe, DCMA Special Programs Command

To the rank of major in the Air Force:

Capt. Kyle Dicuirci, DCMA International Command

Capt. Benjamin Harmon, DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Command

Capt. Aubry Eaton, DCMA Special Programs Command

Capt. Matthew Goellner, DCMA Central Regional Command

Capt. Annemarie Totorica, DCMA Eastern Regional Command