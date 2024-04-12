Here are the latest bi-annual regional economic updates to explore the macro development trends in Africa, East Asia and the Pacific, Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, and South Asia.
These reports are released around the World Bank-International Monetary Fund 2024 Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, taking place April 15-20.
