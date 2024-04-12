Africa hunger crisis: Facts, FAQs, how to help

A severe food crisis is intensifying across Africa, driving millions of people into a heightened risk of hunger and starvation. Fueled by a combination of factors, including the war in Ukraine, regional conflicts, extreme weather events, and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger threatens the lives and well-being of vulnerable communities and people, particularly women and girls.

Fast facts: Africa hunger crisis

More than 1 billion people in Africa struggle to afford a healthy diet. Approximately 30% of children in Africa suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition.

An estimated 20% of the population is undernourished in Africa, with 57 million more people facing hunger since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An estimated 868 million people experienced moderate to severe food insecurity in Africa in 2022, with over one-third of those facing severe food insecurity.

Hunger trends in Africa show that progress over the decades has abruptly reversed. After a prolonged improvement period since 2000, hunger significantly worsened between 2019 and 2022.

In 2023, World Vision supported over 25.4 million people, including 14 million children, across 28 countries — including 18 countries in Africa.

What causes hunger in Africa?

Conflict, extreme weather events, poverty, and instability collectively drive hunger in Africa. These issues lead to food shortages, limiting access to nutritious food. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine have exacerbated these shortages.

Which regions in Africa are most affected by the hunger crisis?

Africa’s hunger crisis is particularly severe in the Horn of Africa and the West and Central Africa regions. Let’s explore these areas:

The Horn of Africa: Millions face acute hunger amid one of the worst droughts in decades, intensified by armed conflict, the effects of COVID-19, and soaring food prices due to the war in Ukraine. Severe conditions have uprooted families from their communities, exacerbating displacement and hygiene crises.

Sudan: Escalating conflict in 2023 added 8.6 million people to those facing extreme hunger. Somalia: Between October and December 2023, 4.3 million people experienced acute food insecurity, with 1 million threatened by starvation. Additional factors contributing to this crisis include drought, extreme weather, and limited humanitarian assistance due to funding constraints.



In West and Central Africa: 49.5 million people may go hungry by August 2024, with coastal areas hardest hit. Conflict, extreme weather events, and high prices are significant drivers of food insecurity in the region. Funding shortages have strained aid efforts, threatening a greater risk of child malnutrition. Niger: 82% of Niger’s population faces insufficient food consumption due to recent price surges, with 1.9 million children under 5 expected to be acutely malnourished.

49.5 million people may go hungry by August 2024, with coastal areas hardest hit. Conflict, extreme weather events, and high prices are significant drivers of food insecurity in the region. Funding shortages have strained aid efforts, threatening a greater risk of child malnutrition.

A nurse and World Vision staff member screen a mother and a child for malnutrition in South Sudan, where World Vision is responding to a complex hunger crisis driven by conflict, the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, swarms of desert locusts, and extreme weather conditions. (© 2021 World Vision/photo by Scovia Faida Charles)

What is famine, and how is it defined and declared?

Famine, characterized by “extreme scarcity of food,” represents the absolute worst-case scenario for a food crisis in humanitarian terms. It is defined by specific technical criteria, indicating large-scale starvation, malnutrition, and death.

Criteria for declaring a famine

A food crisis transitions into a famine when specific conditions are met:

Household food shortages: At least 20% of households in a given area face extreme food shortages and struggle to cope.

At least 20% of households in a given area face extreme food shortages and struggle to cope. Child malnutrition: More than 30% of children suffer from acute malnutrition.

More than 30% of children suffer from acute malnutrition. Mortality rate: Hunger leads to more than two deaths each day for every 10,000 people.

When a food crisis no longer meets these technical criteria, a famine is over, at least temporarily.

How are women and children affected by hunger?

Hunger can have devastating consequences for women and children, going beyond health and nutrition to include the risk of gender-based violence and sexual exploitation and abuse. The indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are exacerbating these concerns for children and communities who lack safety nets.

Nour, a single mother of five, faced hunger and a devastating drought that wiped out her livestock and threatened her family’s survival. She decided to leave their community in Toosiley District and embark on a lengthy trek to find food and safety. A lone donkey, provided by neighbors, carried her disabled son and their scant possessions while the family walked hundreds of miles across Somalia. Upon reaching the Dolow District, Nour found relief through a program facilitated by World Vision and its partner, the World Food Programme. The assistance, supplemented with dry food supplies, helped sustain her family for months. With this vital assistance, she also could send a daughter to school. (© 2023 World Vision/photo by Gwayi Patrick)

How is World Vision responding to the hunger crisis?

World Vision remains steadfast in its commitment to serving families experiencing hunger in Africa and around the world. We thank God for the progress we’ve achieved together while adapting our programs to current realities.

Between October 2022 and September 2023, we reached over 25.4 million people, including 14 million children, across 28 countries — including 18 countries in Africa. From October 2023 to December 2023, we supported an additional 4.1 million people with life-saving food assistance.

For more than 40 years, World Vision has been delivering emergency aid and long-term assistance to families and communities affected by food crises in Africa. Here are some of the ways we help to overcome the root causes of hunger and malnutrition:

Delivering food assistance, including emergency feeding and cash vouchers

Diagnosing and treating maternal and child malnutrition

Ensuring lasting access to clean water and improving sanitation to prevent water-related diseases and support crop irrigation

Offering training in improved agriculture techniques to support farmers in diversifying livelihoods

Rehabilitating land to improve harvests

How does World Vision support resiliency and self-sufficiency in communities?

While life-saving aid is crucial in an emergency, World Vision also prioritizes long-term solutions that build resilience and empower communities to recover from crises independently.

One key aspect of World Vision’s work is livelihood skills training, which equips families with the tools they need to navigate a food crisis on their own. Here’s how World Vision is working today to prevent future food and hunger crises:

Supporting farmers and pastoralists through market development initiatives, livestock immunizations, and training in drought-resistant crop cultivation

Providing cash aid to help families rebuild and stimulate local economies

Establishing saving groups and community banks, and offering financial literacy training to assist members in recovering from emergencies and preparing for future shocks

Installing and repairing water and sanitation facilities to promote health and crop growth

Offering business training, equipment, and materials to help families diversify their incomes and safeguard their assets from adverse weather conditions

Providing educational support for children, enabling them to stay in school and acquire skills for a resilient future

