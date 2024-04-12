Brixton Metals Appoints Michael Rapsch As Senior Manager, Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Rapsch of Cologne Communications Corp. to the role of Senior Manager, Investor Relations, effective April 8, 2024, and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Chairman and CEO, Gary Thompson, remarked, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Rapsch to the Brixton team. Mr. Rapsch brings extensive investor relations experience and success with Canadian publicly listed resource companies. His depth and breadth of knowledge of the mining industry, capital markets and his relationships will help broaden the Company’s access to the investment community.”

Michael Rapsch, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Michael Rapsch has over 18 years of in-depth capital markets experience in the resource sector, including several senior roles as Vice President Corporate Communications and Corporate Development. In these roles, he was responsible for the implementation, management and execution of all marketing and investor relations related programs. His tenure included 4 years at SilverCrest Mines until the acquisition by First Majestic in 2015. From 2015-2018, he led investor relations activities for SilverCrest Metals which owns the Las Chispas silver and gold project in Sonora, Mexico, and most recently served as VP Corporate Development for Gold Basin Resources. During his professional career, he was instrumental in raising capital. In 2019, Mr. Rapsch founded Cologne Communications Corp. which provides investor relations consulting services to publicly traded resource companies.

The Company is fully funded for its 2024 exploration season at its flagship Thorn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

email: info@brixtonmetals.com



For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Senior Manager, Investor Relations: email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707



