CHINAPLAS 2024 International Rubber and Plastics Exhibition, CYCJET Sincerely Invites You to Visit Booth 7.1G54

"CHINAPLAS 2024: International Rubber and Plastics Exhibition, April 23-26, 2024, National Convention Center, Shanghai. CYCJET at 7.1G54!"

Shanghai, China, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHINAPLAS 2024--CYCJET waiting for you at 7.1G54

Exhibition date: April 23-26, 2024 (09:30-17:00)

Exhibition Venue: Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center (Hongqiao), China

[No. 333, Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China]

Booth number: 7.1G54

一、About CHINAPLAS 2024 International Rubber and Plastics Exhibition:

"CHINAPLAS 2024 International Rubber and Plastics Exhibition" will be held from April 23 to 26, 2024, at the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai, Hongqiao, China. As Asia's leading plastics and rubber exhibition, "CHINAPLAS International Rubber and Plastics Exhibition" will fully promote the high-end, intelligent and green development of the rubber and plastics industry. The exhibition has returned to Shanghai after six years. The rubber and plastics industry has fully anticipated the reunion of the East China Exhibition.

The expected scale of the exhibition is 380,000+ square meters, with more than 4,000 international exhibitors, the exhibition features 18 major theme areas, covering injection molding solutions, extrusion machinery, 3D technology, recycling technology, intelligent manufacturing solutions, composite and special materials, thermoplastic elastomers and rubber, etc. Provide professionals in various application fields with solutions to explore innovation, improve skills, improve efficiency and quickly respond to market trends, and use technological innovation as the "golden key" to activate new momentum for high-quality development of rubber and plastics.

About CYCJET:

CYCJET( short from China Yuchang Industrial Co. Ltd.)is honored to be invited to participate in the China Rubber and Plastics Exhibition for five consecutive years to present you with a full view of the most cutting-edge laser coding marking equipment ! With unique ingenuity and excellent quality, we have been deeply involved in the industry for more than 20 years and are the backbone of the industry.

At the same time, keeping pace with the times, CYCJET continues to strive for success in the fields of product research and development and technological innovation. breaking through the limits of innovation with extraordinary strength, accurately capturing the pulse of the market, firmly grasping market segmentation and positioning, and striving to continue to provide high-performance laser printer application solutions to the industry, help major companies to produce more excellent signage products!

Of course, CYCJET, as a leader in the research and development of portable coding technology, independently develops and produces a series of unique products, including Konica, Seiko, Ricoh, Xaar and other globally unique laser printer equipment and solutions to help customers achieve better marking solutions.

In this exhibition, our company will display CYCJET series inkjet printer and laser marking machines at the exhibition. For example, ALT500UV high-resolution inkjet printer , LF30 F laser marking machine , C700i high resolution inkjet printer , CH702UV high speed UV inkjet printer , portable handheld inkjet printer , etc. The main application directions are film rolls, rulers, batteries, cartons, pipes, beverage bottles, plastic bags, wood, metal, tires, ruler and other materials. Based on the needs of different groups, we create perfect logo solutions for each customer, so that the logo can complement the product.

CYCJET adheres to the portable marking concept of "Smart Thinking, Smart Printing", and uses professional technology, first-class quality, humanized service and preferential prices to meet the needs of different users. And work together with new and old customers and friends to develop together, share a win-win situation, experience efficient and convenient logo solutions, and strive to move forward for China's creation!

Finally, we sincerely invite you to visit booth 7.1G54 of CHINAPLAS 2024 to witness the wonderful performance of CYCJET-Yuchang Industrial and other exhibitors. Here, we will provide 100 free admission codes, limited quantity, first come first served. Let us work together to create a brilliant future for the rubber and plastic industry!

CYCJET is the brand name of Yuchang Industrial Company Limited. As a manufacturer, CYCJET have more than 20 years of experience for R& D different types of handheld inkjet printing solution, Laser printing solution, and portable marking solution, High Resolution Printing solution in Shanghai China.

