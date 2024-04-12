NA Chairman visits outstanding economic models in Yunnan

VIETNAM, April 12 - YUNNAN — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited a hi-tech project at the Yuntianhua Green Agricultural Innovation Service Centre of the Yuntianhua Group and the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Centre in China’s Yunnan province on April 12.

Yuntianhua, one of the largest chemical conglomerates globally, has made significant strides in mineral research and classification. Over the past three years, its Green Agricultural Innovation Service Centre has spearheaded six national key sci-tech projects and over 20 others at the provincial level, taking the lead in establishing more than 20 national and over 10 industry standards.

At the centre, the Vietnamese delegation learned about renowned products and advanced techniques geared toward sustainable agriculture resilient to climate change. They explored innovative production methods, including soil-less cultivation of vegetables, flowers and other plants, as well as high-standard greenhouse models.

Chairman Huệ wished that the group would actively share its experience and advanced technologies with Vietnamese agricultural enterprises, so as to help farmers achieve higher productivity with less labour while improving their lives.

The Vietnamese also visited the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Centre, a model for innovating and upgrading in the floriculture industry, contributing to the digitisation of transactions in this sector.

The two models visited by the NA Chairman are successful examples of Yunnan province, one of the first Chinese localities to actively pursue green growth and the development of an ecological civilisation.

It was the final activity of Chairman Huệ and his entourage in Yunnan before their departure back to Việt Nam, concluding an official visit to China. — VNS