Fintiv partners with Block Time Financial to tokenize digital assets

Fintiv announces collaboration with Block Time Financial on digital asset tokenization.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintiv, a leading Fintech infrastructure provider of patented, white labeled Web2 and Web3 digital wallet ecosystems for major brands around the world, has partnered with Block Time Financial, a provider of a wide range of blockchain technology solutions.

Through a collaboration with Block Time, Fintiv will be able to utilize a stable token backed by funds obtained through token purchases. Wallet holders will be able to purchase tokens for use in making purchases from participating merchants and in peer-to-peer transactions. Merchants will benefit from swift payment settlement and significantly reduced fees. Additionally, merchants will be able use tokens to pass on savings to customers in the form of rewards. Wallet holders can securely send and receive tokens anywhere across the world, 24/7, with almost instant confirmation and minimal cost. Furthermore, Fintiv can offer their digital ID in the form of a token to be used by employers and universities, facilitating building access and other authentication requirements.

“We are excited to partner with Block Time Financial to provide real time clearinghouse support for their digital asset tokenization transactions via our Fundz digital wallet ecosystems,” said Fintiv President Mike Love. “It's a very interesting time for financial services as Blockchain technology revolutionizes the world and we are excited to be at the forefront with a great partner such as Block Time.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to integrate Fintiv’s world-class mobile commerce offering with Block Time Financials’ blockchain software platform. Our partnership will provide Fintiv’s wallet holders and business partners with the many benefits of transacting using digital tokens on blockchain,” said Block Time Financials’ CEO Bruce Rosenheimer. “Businesses will receive instant payment settlement at extremely low cost while also using tokens in their rewards and loyalty programs. Consumer wallet holders will be able to send and receive tokens in a matter of seconds safely and securely 24/7 around the world. We foresee many future opportunities as the world moves to a digital economy with wallets and tokens at the foundation.”

About Fintiv

Fintiv, a global leader of patented, white labeled Web2 to Web3 digital solutions for merchant payments, cross border and digital asset tokenization having deployed over 100 ecosystems in more than 35 countries. Fintiv has built one of the most significant and relevant patent portfolios globally, and is now managing over 150 patents. Learn more at https://fintiv.global

About Block Time Financial

Block Time Financial has a passion for delivering the benefits of blockchain technology to a wide range of businesses. The Block Time Financial platform can tokenize financial and real-world assets; provide transaction history, accounting statements, and regulatory compliance reporting; deploy middle and back office automation solutions; and put partnerships, funds, and private placements on the blockchain. Industries served by Block Time Financial include investment banks and broker/dealers, fund companies, private equity firms, insurance companies, real estate firms, and banks and credit unions. Learn more at https://blocktimefinancial.com