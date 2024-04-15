Revolutionary 3D Mobile Mammography Service by MammoLink Expands to South Florida
The company is on the move with the introduction of two new life-saving buses coming soon to South Florida.
One of our primary goals as a company has been to make breast cancer screening easier and more accessible for these women.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Mobile Mammography by MammoLink®, a pioneering company committed to advancing breast cancer screening, proudly announces its expansion to South Florida with two new buses poised to bring mobile screening access to more Floridians. The company is dedicated to combating breast cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.
— Dr. Ryan Polselli
3D Mobile Mammography provides onsite 3D screening mammograms. Their mission is to revolutionize the standard model of breast imaging in order to meet the modern needs of all women by removing barriers and putting patients first. Dr. Ryan Polselli, the visionary behind MammoLink®, emphasizes the importance of extending this life-saving service to communities across Florida.
"Breast cancer screening significantly reduces the risk of premature death for women, particularly those aged 40 and older. Our mission has always been to make this vital screening more accessible and convenient," says Dr. Polselli.
TWO NEW MOBILE UNITS ARE COMING SOON FOR FLORIDIANS
MammoLink® is set to reach even more individuals with the launch of bus No. 4 stationed in Ft. Lauderdale starting May 21, 2024.
Meanwhile, the company is thrilled to announce that ADA-compliant bus No. 5 is in the early stages of development. Dr. Ryan Polselli explained that it will serve the greater Tampa Bay area and can be taken to remote areas and assisted living facilities. MammoLink® will reach even more individuals, including those with mobility challenges.
Dr. Polselli stresses the significance of eliminating barriers to screening participation, ensuring all individuals receive the care and respect they deserve. The bus will likely start serving patients in August or September 2024.
"One of our primary goals as a company has been to make breast cancer screening easier and more accessible for these women," said Dr. Polselli, who is a pioneer in the industry, founded MammoLink® when he was reading thousands of mammograms for an outpatient imaging center.
He noticed that patients often skipped annual mammograms, sometimes several years in a row. At that time, he estimated that up to half of the 20,000 or so mammograms he read each year had inconsistent screening histories. Many of these patients had cancers at an advanced stage that should have been caught years earlier.
"In the United States, people raise 6 billion dollars a year in the name of breast cancer," Dr. Polselli explained. "Part of the problem is accessibility. While we have traditionally relied on hospitals and radiology groups to control essentially all mammogram machines and programs, MammoLink hopes to make screenings more available by placing machines in the direct paths of patients."
3D Mobile Mammography by MammoLink® was born from a desire to answer a need. Today, the company partners with companies, corporations, school districts, medical facilities, and government agencies to bring mammography directly to people.
With a philosophy that "good medicine is ALWAYS good business," MammoLink® prioritizes patient-centric care, investing in areas that traditional models often overlook. Dr. Ryan Polselli emphasizes the importance of healthcare responsibility, advocating for initiatives that prioritize patient well-being.
As MammoLink continues to expand its footprint across Florida, it remains steadfast in its commitment to revolutionize breast cancer screening and empower individuals to prioritize their health.
About 3D Mobile Mammography by MammoLink®
MammoLink® is a Tampa-based company revolutionizing breast cancer screening through its innovative 3D Mobile Mammography service. Founded by Dr. Ryan Polselli, a fellowship-trained breast imager, MammoLink® is dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality screening to communities across Florida. With a focus on patient-centric care and cutting-edge technology, MammoLink® is committed to early detection and saving lives.
Miranda Polselli
MammoLink
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook