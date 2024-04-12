Final Rules Adopted for 2024 Graduation Requirements Emergency Waiver
At the April 11, 2024, State Board of Education (SBE) meeting, the Board adopted rules that modify the Graduation Requirements Emergency Waiver (GREW) for students graduating in the 2023-2024 school year whose education was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The adopted rules allow school districts to waive the graduation pathway requirement with certain limitations, in addition to permitting a waiver of up to one credit requirement.
Specifically, the rules:
- Allow authorized school district to waive the graduation pathway requirement for individual students graduating in 2024 provided that the district has not also waived a core course requirement in the same subject for that student.
For example:
- If a student is granted a waiver of up to one math credit, then the student must meet a graduation pathway option in math but may have the graduation pathway requirement in English waived.
- If a student is granted a waiver of up to one English credit, then the student must meet a graduation pathway option in English but may have the graduation pathway requirement in math waived.
- If a student has no credits waived, or if a credit is waived in a subject other than English or math, then the student may have the pathway requirement waived in both English and math.
- Note: the ASVAB and CTE pathways address both English and math, so a student completing either of these pathways would not need a waiver of the pathway requirement. A student granted a credit waiver in English or math may not receive a waiver of the ASVAB or CTE pathway.
In addition, state law requires specific conditions to be met in order for waivers to be granted. For more information, see these resources:
New rules go into effect a month after the rules are officially filed, so districts may plan on being able to use the waiver, but should not grant waivers to individual students until after mid-May.
Important Note: The Graduation Requirements Emergency Waiver (GREW) is being phased out. This is the last school year when graduating students may be granted emergency waivers due to COVID-19 disruptions. This emergency waiver program will not be available in the 2024-25 school year.