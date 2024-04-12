Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask: A Poetic Milestone in Mental Health Discourse
This collection is more than just poems; it's my life, my pains, and my triumphs with Bipolar II Disorder.”YORKTOWN, VIRIGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent publication of Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask by Onya Page marks a significant moment in the dialogue surrounding mental health. Since its release, this collection of poems has not only reached bookshelves, but has also made its way into the conversations of those touched by mental health issues, particularly Bipolar II Disorder.
— Onya Page
Reflecting on the journey from conception to publication, author Onya Page shares, "This collection is more than just poems; it's my life, my pains, and my triumphs with Bipolar II Disorder. I wrote not just for myself but for others who hide behind their masks, hoping they find solace and strength in my words."
Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask explores the nuanced realities of living with mental health challenges, breaking down barriers of silence and stigma. Page's candid portrayal of her experiences invites readers to a deeper understanding of the bipolar spectrum, where the line between mania and depression blurs, revealing the raw and real human experience behind the diagnosis.
The book's impact extends beyond individual readers, sparking discussions in book clubs, mental health forums, and social media platforms, where Page's narratives resonate with diverse audiences.
About the Author: Onya Page is a Yorktown-based author whose personal battle with Bipolar II Disorder and other mental health conditions has fueled her commitment to raising awareness and fostering a supportive community through her writing.
Availability: Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask is available for purchase on Amazon. For further information on where to find your copy and to learn more about Onya Page's work, you can email her at onyapageusa@gmail.com.
Onya Page
Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask
onyapageusa@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter