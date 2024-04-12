Pop-up fairs to highlight the importance of volunteering

CANADA, April 12 - April 14 – 20, 2024 is National Volunteer Week and to celebrate, Meals on Wheel and the Voluntary Resource Council, in partnership with the Province of Prince Edward Island, will be hosting a series of volunteer appreciation pop-up fairs.

The pop-up fairs will be set up in a trade show format, with tables allowing organizations to share information and engage with attendees.

Each event will include a multimedia presentation celebrating volunteer efforts from across the province and will highlight the impact volunteers make in Island communities. These special pop-up fairs will also help encourage more community members to become involved in volunteering.

“Volunteers are the heart of any community. Residents’ commitment to volunteering results in unity, support and friendship. Whether it’s coaching a sports team, cleaning a park or helping our seniors, volunteering creates a sense of well-being for all communities and the people who live there.” - Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

He added the pop-up fairs will show Islanders how important volunteering is to community spirit.

“Events such as this provide an excellent opportunity for everyone to see first-hand how important these organizations are and showcase the amazing difference they make in their communities,” Deagle added. “The events will hopefully inspire others to get involved and make a difference.”

This year’s National Volunteer Week theme is “Every Moment Matters.”

Dates & Locations:

Monday, April 15 - O'Leary Community Complex - 18 Community St, O'Leary

- O'Leary Community Complex - 18 Community St, O'Leary Tuesday, April 16 - Village Musical Acadien, Abrams Village - 1745 PE-124, Wellington

- Village Musical Acadien, Abrams Village - 1745 PE-124, Wellington Wednesday, April 17 - Hunter River Community Centre - 19816 Route 2, Hunter River

- Hunter River Community Centre - 19816 Route 2, Hunter River Thursday, April 18 – Montague Christian Church - 513 Rte 4, Montague

– Montague Christian Church - 513 Rte 4, Montague Friday, April 19 - Eastern Kings Sportsplex, Souris - 203 Veteran's Memorial Hwy, Souris

Please note: All fairs run from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

