The Firefighter Air Coalition presents Latest Technologies for High-Rise and Big Box Structures
Air Replenishment Systems for Firefighters Provide Instant Access to Air
Whether it is a distribution center or a high rise – a firefighter’s air bottle provides them with 30 minutes of life to do their jobs. We need to do better than that.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) will kick-off its presence at the Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC) on April 16, 2024. As a defined and focused mission, FAC strives to advance firefighter health and safety through new and revolutionary technology focused on air management and air supply. This year, FAC will present new and revolutionary products in collaboration with Johnson Controls, Lifeline Firehose, and Arctic Compressor.
— Mark Fessenden, President
Johnson Controls is demonstrating the Firefighter Air Replenishment System (FARS) in the FAC Booth 11056. The FARS system allows firefighters to refill their tanks in high-rises or big-box structures within minutes using a simple, fast, and easy connection to an air standpipe system. This eliminates the traditional need for dedicating firefighters to serve as a bottle brigade hauling air tanks up 25 stories and more, or into the middle of a 1,000,000 square foot structure.
There is a nationwide need for FARS. Millions of square feet are being consumed in Rural America by big-box distribution centers and warehouses. Conversely, the solution to land scarcity in metropolitan areas is high- and mid-rise construction. Whether it is a distribution center or a high rise – a firefighter’s air bottle provides 30 minutes of life to do their jobs,” said Mark Fessenden, President of the FAC. “We need to do better than that; 30 minutes is nothing when the fire is on the 25th floor or in the middle of 1,000,000 square feet.” The air standpipe system is an absolute solution for emergency response in these complex structures.
Another exciting air system is the Lifeline Firehose (Booth 6072). Lifeline Firehose technology offers first responders a redundant source of continuous breathable air for firefighting, confined space entry, and dangerous environments. Using patented coupler design technology, the company’s products, tools, and technology allow firefighting personnel to never run out of air, ensuring their safety and saving lives. Tried and tested by various fire departments, Lifeline Firehose delivers state-of-the-art firefighting technology for fire departments nationwide.
With a deeper understanding of the health hazards posed by toxicants at fire scenes, the importance of safe, clean, readily available breathing air cannot be overstated. Recognizing this critical need, Arctic Compressor (Booth 5557) partnered with Fathom® E-Power systems to introduce the Arctic All Power Mobile Air Trailer, a groundbreaking solution posed to revolutionize breathing air supply logistics for firefighting operations.
Building landscapes are changing throughout the world, but firefighters are not. They are human beings with a limited air supply to rescue and protect. The FAC’s ultimate mission is to ensure the industry continues to advance and support firefighter air systems and technology.
FARS demonstrations will occur April 17-19, 2024 at FDIC, Booth 11056.
