Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Amplitude, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Amplitude, Inc. (“Amplitude”) (NASDAQ: AMPL). The action charges Amplitude with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Amplitude’ s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Amplitude’ s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: APRIL 15, 2024

CLASS PERIOD: SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 THROUGH FEBRUARY 16, 2022

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On September 21, 2021, Amplitude issued a press release announcing its financial results for Q2 2021. In the release, Amplitude highlighted several metrics that purportedly showed favorable growth at the company, including 66% quarterly revenue growth. Amplitude also stated that it expects that its full year 2022 total revenue growth will be in excess of 40%. The company also hosted an earnings call led in part by defendant Vuong, who emphasized that “[e]xpansion from existing customers were particularly robust as the team continued to execute well on our land-and-expand strategy.”

A week later, on September 28, 2021, Amplitude filed documents with the SEC in connection with its IPO through a direct listing, wherein the company continued to tout its land-and-expand strategy as one of its primary “Growth Strategies.” The following day, in an online AMA, defendant Skates highlighted that the company was experiencing explosive revenue growth. Thereafter, Amplitude continued to tout its growth and purported continued successful execution of its land-and-expand strategy.

Then, after the market closed on February 16, 2022, the truth was revealed when Amplitude revised downward its 2022 revenue guidance, from more than 40%, to a range of $226 million to $234 million (or 35% to 40%). During the earnings call that followed, Amplitude’s CFO stated that it was still “a few years” away from many of its new customers, “completely embrac[ing] the full capability of [Amplitude’s] digital optimization,” which he stated would eventually “drive larger expansion.”

After closing at $41.61 per share on February 16, 2022, the stock opened at $26 per share on February 17, 2022, 37% lower than its prior close, and continued dropping throughout the day, ultimately closing at $17.10, down nearly 59% on elevated trading volume of more than 20 million shares traded.

Amplitude investors may, no later than April 15, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. The class action complaint against Amplitude, Fagan v. Amplitude, Inc., et al., Case No. 24-cv-00898, is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

