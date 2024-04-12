Le Boat introduces Summer Family Boating Vacations for 2024
Le Boat's unforgettable family adventure for guests traveling this summer. Le Boats' top recommendations for boating vacations that promise fun for everyone.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Boat offers exciting unforgettable family adventures for guests traveling this summer. Le Boats' top recommendations for boating vacations that promise fun for everyone. Whether you're exploring the tranquil waterways of Canada, the historic River Thames in England, or the sun-soaked Camargue region in France, there's something for every family to enjoy. In Canada, the Rideau Canal offers a safe and scenic journey with plenty of water sports and fishing opportunities to keep the kids entertained.
On the River Thames, picturesque parks and attractions like Thorpe Park and Legoland ensure action-packed days for the whole family.
For Mediterranean sunshine and seaside fun, cruise along the Canal du Rhône à Sète in the Camargue, where beaches and amusement parks await. Meanwhile, the Canal du Midi in France treats families to medieval towns, wine-tasting adventures, and the enchanting walled city of Carcassonne. Lastly, Alsace-Lorraine boasts modern marvels like the Arzviller boat lift and the vibrant city of Strasbourg, along with the thrills of Europa Park. With so many exciting destinations to choose from, your family's next great adventure awaits!
Le Boat, a leader in boat rental holidays in Europe, has more than 55 years of experience in the industry. With 950 boats stationed at a network of over 33 different departure bases across eight European countries, Le Boat arrived in Canada in 2018 and now has a local fleet of 32 boats available for rental on Ontario’s UNESCO Rideau Canal and the Trent-Severn Waterway. With no boat licence or previous boating experience required, Le Boat shows you how to captain your boat at your own pace on a flexible itinerary. Boats range in size from one to five cabins (sleeping 2 to 12 people), and travelers can choose a 3-6 night short boating break or a 7-10+ night holiday. Le Boat’s luxury Horizon Cruiser boat rentals come with bow and stern thrusters, fully equipped kitchens, fresh linens and bedding, a top deck sun deck with lounge area, BBQ hot plate & much more! Le Boat is a proud Rainbow Registered company. For more information visit www.leboat.com or www.leboat.ca or call 1-800-734-5491.
