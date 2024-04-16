PANDAS Physicians Network Welcomes Dritan Agalliu, PhD to the Scientific Advisory Board

Dritan Agalliu, PhD Joins PPN Scientific Advisory Board

PPN expands its Scientific Advisory Board by welcoming Dr Dritan Agalliu, Associate Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology and Neurology at Columbia University

Dr. Dritan Agalliu's research will lead to innovative, new treatments for those suffering from infection triggered neuropsychiatric symptoms. His findings will impact generations of children.” — Susan Boaz, PPN Executive Director