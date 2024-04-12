NL-UK Innovation Mission: Nuclear Medicine

​​Nuclear medicine involves the development, testing, and application of radioactive materials (medical radioisotopes or radionuclides) to observe bodily functions (diagnostics) or to treat diseased cells (therapy). From 18 to 21 March, the nuclear medicine and medical isotopes innovation mission to the UK brought together together experts from both countries to foster connections in research, development, and clinical application of innovations in nuclear diagnostics and treatment.

The mission was attended by 35 Dutch participants, ranging from policymakers and researchers to doctors and companies. The Netherlands and the UK both have well-developed nuclear medicine ecosystems, each with its own strengths. This makes exchange in this field very useful for both countries.

The programme included a symposium on nuclear medicine and medical isotopes, attended by around 100 UK and Dutch participants. The event provided a great forum for discussion, and initiatives for further cooperation were presented. The delegation also visited King's College London's nuclear medicine facilities at St Thomas' Hospital, the London Institute for Healthcare Engineering, as well as the National Physical Laboratory.

The great interest from both the Dutch and British sides underlines the field's commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation in this ever-evolving field.

The Innovation Mission aims to build connections with British experts, sharing knowledge, and exploring collaboration opportunities.