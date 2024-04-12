• This Round focused on programming about gender equality, diversity, and inclusion of new Irish communities and voices, and the level of funding available was augmented by additional exchequer funding provided by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media.
You just read:
Minister Martin welcomes allocation of €8.6m in funding through Sound and Vision Scheme
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.