Minister Foley congratulates students graduating with the P-TECH Special Purpose Award

P-TECH is now in operation across five NEIC schools - St. Joseph’s Fairview, Marino College, Larkin Community College, Rosmini Community School and O’Connell Secondary School - and has multiple industry partners supporting the programme, including A&L Goodbody, Cisco, Deloitte, IBM, Irish Life, Irish Rail, Uisce Éireann, Virgin Media, SAS and Salesforce. The National College of Ireland is the P-TECH academic partner.