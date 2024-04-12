Monthly waiting list figures - March 2024

The WLAP multi-annual approach, initiated in 2021, encompasses a two-pronged approach of short-term actions to increase capacity and activity in the immediate term and longer-term reform measures to sustainably reduce and reform hospital waiting lists and waiting times. This WLAP approach is having a positive impact on hospital waiting lists. For example, each of the WLAPs to-date have achieved a reduction in the overall waiting list numbers at the end of each year, namely a 5.4% reduction from September to December 2021, a 4.1% reduction for WLAP 2022, and a 2.7% reduction for WLAP 2023.