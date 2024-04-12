Regional Skills Fora 2023 Insights

The Regional Skills Fora foster engagement and collaboration by providing an opportunity for employers and the education and training system to work together to meet the emerging skills needs of their regions. This involves identifying, interrogating and validating skills needs, while acting as an impartial broker to ensure that employers are linked to the right places to get responses they need. The Fora also provide valuable bottom-up information and insights to ensure that Ireland has a skills agenda, at national level, which is evidence-informed and serves its purpose for people across the country.