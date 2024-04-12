Minister O'Gorman launches call for proposals under the Community Sponsorship Ireland Programme

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, today launched a call for Proposals from interested bodies to fulfil the role of a National Support Organisation under the Community Sponsorship Ireland Programme. Funding is available to support the establishment of a National Support Organisation under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund 2021-2027 (hereinafter referred to as AMIF).
