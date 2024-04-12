Minister for Mental Health and Older People announces doubling of funding for national Meals on Wheels network

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD, today announced the doubling of funding for national Meals on Wheels organisations from over €3 million in 2022 to over €6 million this year. Since its establishment, the Meals on Wheels service has been an invaluable resource in helping older people to maintain their health and independence through the provision of healthy meals as a wraparound support in our communities. The social benefits both to the person themselves and the wider community is clear, with the service proving itself to be an important resource through the years, in many rural communities, in particular.