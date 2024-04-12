Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,057 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Mental Health and Older People announces doubling of funding for national Meals on Wheels network

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD, today announced the doubling of funding for national Meals on Wheels organisations from over €3 million in 2022 to over €6 million this year. Since its establishment, the Meals on Wheels service has been an invaluable resource in helping older people to maintain their health and independence through the provision of healthy meals as a wraparound support in our communities. The social benefits both to the person themselves and the wider community is clear, with the service proving itself to be an important resource through the years, in many rural communities, in particular.

You just read:

Minister for Mental Health and Older People announces doubling of funding for national Meals on Wheels network

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more