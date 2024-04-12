Top legislator wraps up official visit to China

VIETNAM, April 12 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and his entourage arrived in Ha Noi on April 12 afternoon, concluding their official visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

With more than 40 official and numerous sideline events, the visit was a success, fulfilling all set goals. It was the first high-level visit by a Vietnamese Party and State leader since the two countries elevated their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

In Beijing, Chairman Huệ met with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, held talks with Zhao Leji and met Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning.

The top Vietnamese legislator and Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Wang Dongming attended the Vietnam - China people's friendship meeting and a seminar on State-owned enterprises (SoE) reform.

In Chinese localities, Huệ received Politburo member and Secretary of the Shanghai municipal Party Committee Chen Jining, and Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee Wang Ning.

The NA Chairman also attended a policy and law forum in Shanghai and a trade-investment cooperation forum in Yunnan; and received leaders of a number of large Chinese economic groups in fields such as construction, railways and telecommunications; and visited some economic and socio-cultural establishments in China.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation also held bilateral activities with their Chinese partners.

The visit took place at a time when relations between the two Parties and nations have seen many positive developments, especially following Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s historic visit to China in November 2022 and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping’s visit to Việt Nam in December 2023.

It not only contributed to the cooperative ties between the two legislatures but also the overall relationship between the two Parties and countries across various sectors, including politics, national defence-security; substantive cooperation, especially in economy, trade, investment, transport connectivity, multilateral coordination, people-to-people exchange, and the control and settlement of differences at sea in accordance with the six major directions agreed upon by the leaders.

The visit once again delivered a clear message about the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent foreign policy of treasuring relations with neighbouring China, reflecting a desire to concretise the common perceptions, commitments and agreements made by leaders of the two Parties and countries.

This contributed positively to the development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, for the benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world. - VNS