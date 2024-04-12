South Australia highly interested in Vietnamese market: official

SYDNEY - Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm on April 12 received Chairman of the South Australia-Vietnam Business Council Francis Wong, who underscored the state's keen interest in the Vietnamese market.

Wong said the recent elevation of the countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership laid a foundation for them to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, high-tech agriculture, energy transition, and pharmaceuticals.

He informed the ambassador about an upcoming visit to Việt Nam by South Australia's Minister for Trade and Investment, adding that the official will be accompanied by a delegation of nearly 30 business leaders, with numerous trade and investment promotion activities planned across various Vietnamese localities as part of the trip.

Wong also talked about the organisation of the 5th Australia-ASEAN Business Forum this August, which he sees as an excellent opportunity to connect businesses from both sides.

The ambassador appreciated the contributions of Wong and the council to fostering trade and investment between the two nations.

He urged the council to continue supporting the connection of businesses from both sides and to assist delegations of Vietnamese localities in exploring trade and investment opportunities in Australia, focusing on areas of mutual interest and strength such as semiconductor engineering and clean energy transition. - VNS