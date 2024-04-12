NA Chairman sends greetings to Thailand on Songkran festival

VIETNAM, April 12 -

HÀ NỘI - In celebration of Thailand’s Songkran Festival, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has sent greetings letters to Thailand’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and President of the Senate Pornpetch Wichitcholchai on the occasion of the country’s traditional New Year festival.

In his letters, the top legislator commended significant achievements Thailand has obtained recently, wishing the nation even greater success and an enhanced regional and international role and status.

Hue also expressed his hopes for further development of the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership, particularly the cooperation between their legislative bodies, serving the benefit of their people as well as peace, stability, and development of the ASEAN Community, the Asia-Pacific and the world. - VNS