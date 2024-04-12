Tatari powers next generation of agencies entering TV Ad market

More than 30 agencies are now licensing the Tatari technology to add TV buying capabilities to their existing offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari , a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across convergent TV, today announced that it has dramatically grown agency adoption of its platform, allowing them to plan, buy, and measure TV ad campaigns for their clients.



Agencies currently have limited choices if they want to offer TV advertising to their clients. One option is to work with a demand side platform (DSP), but this is limited to only accessing CTV at high CPMs through programmatic buying. The other options are to work with linear networks and streaming publishers directly, but ad agencies are left with fragmented data, and worse, cannot provide closed-loop attribution that proves real outcomes (purchases, installs, etc) from campaigns.

Since announcing the availability for agencies to license Tatari 18 months ago , more than 30 agencies have signed on, with 40% buying into additional services. This uptick in platform adoption aligns with digital agencies' desire to offer other customer acquisition channels beyond social and search, and for TV media buying agencies to buy and measure TV based on outcomes .

The majority of Tatari’s agency partners are taking advantage of Tatari’s convergent TV capabilities. More than 80% of the agency-driven campaigns are truly embracing the concept of convergent TV through a blend of CTV, cable and broadcast television.

"Tatari is at the forefront of TV’s evolution with the only self-serve platform that is truly TV Everywhere,” said Christine Price, Associate Media Director at Marcus Thomas . “The Tatari campaign manager offers linear and CTV/OTT buying ease with efficiency, scale, transparency, and attribution to match your client’s KPIs. This is where TV was meant to be."

Meanwhile, Tatari has seen a 191% year-over-year increase in streaming and 341% increase in programmatic spending, highlighting a broader trend of taking performance-driven approaches beyond social into convergent TV.

“Digitally-native agencies helped ignite a direct-to-consumer revolution that relied heavily on social media and programmatic advertising, but as those channels get more competitive, agencies and their brands are looking for new performance opportunities,” said Mike Fogarty, Head of Agency Partnerships of Tatari. “Unlike any other technology or DSP offering in the market, Tatari not only offers agencies with CTV capabilities, but also linear TV inventory, as well as measurement. The Tatari technology stack allows our new agency clients to both expand their offering to brands, as well drive agency revenue.”

"If you want to buy and measure performance TV in a way that drives results, aligns with clients digital media efforts, and is easy for media buyers to learn, Tatari rose above the rest as the best TV ad platform for our agency,” said Tihomir Liptak, CEO of Bodhi . “Our partnership with Tatari has unlocked a significant growth opportunity for our clients as we scale into TV audiences to build an effective media mix while testing and learning just like our digital efforts. Clients love us bringing a modern approach to TV buying, we love de-risking our digital spend, and everyone loves how Tatari delivers measurable key outcomes."

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers. Clients include Calm, Daily Harvest, Wpromote, and Fubo. Recognized in 2023 by AdExchanger as the Most Innovative TV Ad Technology and by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies , Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv .

Media contact:

Press@Tatari.tv