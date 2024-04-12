Lubbock Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest For Excellence Award

Comfort Keepers

CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI), awarded the Quest for Excellence Award to Lisa Carson, the owner of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, TX.

LUBBOCK, TX, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In appreciation of Lisa Carson's outstanding achievements, the Comfort Keepers ® in-home care franchisor, CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI), recently granted Lisa the Quest for Excellence Award. Lisa is the owner of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, TX.

Lisa Carson is being recognized and honored for delivering a stellar business performance in 2023. Part of the recognition included an incentive trip to Sonoma, California.

Comfort Keepers is a renowned franchise that provides exceptional in-home care services to seniors. These services are specifically designed to ensure the safety and comfort of our loved ones in their own homes. With the assistance of Comfort Keepers, seniors can enjoy an improved quality of life while preserving their independence.

“Comfort Keepers is very fortunate to have Lisa in Lubbock providing quality services through a unique, individualized approach to care that helps seniors thrive and achieve greater well-being by fostering everyday positive moments, connection, and a more purposeful life,” said Natalie Black, CEO of Comfort Keepers, North America.

Lisa is a Registered Nurse with 18 years of experience in home health care and 6 years of experience as a Certified Medical Case Manager for Workers' Compensation. She and her husband, John, purchased the Comfort Keepers franchise in Lubbock in 2002 after noticing a growing need for a non-medical agency in the area.

For more information about Comfort Keepers of Lubbock's services, please visit https://www.comfortkeepers.com/offices/texas/lubbock/

About Comfort Keepers ®

For more than 25 years, Comfort Keepers ® has been Elevating the Human Spirit SM, through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults, empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company’s nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as “Comfort Keepers,” who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. In 2023, Comfort Keepers has been named a Great Place to Work ® certified company. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.