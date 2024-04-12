Over 100,000 Pharmacy Plus PEI Assessments

CANADA, April 12 - Pharmacy Plus PEI is celebrating more than 100,000 assessments for certain common ailments or to renew eligible prescriptions since the launch of the program 18 months ago.

Pharmacy Plus PEI is available at 49 pharmacies in 16 communities across the Island.

“Pharmacists have been champions by supporting Islanders closer to home with more than 100,000 assessments for common ailments and prescription renewals. This is a huge milestone to celebrate as pharmacists continue to offer Islanders with high quality, timely access to healthcare across PEI.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Prescription renewals continue to be the most common reason for pharmacist assessment since the start of the program. Common ailments pharmacists have assessed and provided treatment for include urinary tract infections, cold sores, allergic rhinitis (hay fever, allergy-related runny nose), cough, COVID-19 assessment for medication (PaxlovidTM), gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD), mild to moderate eczema, nasal congestion, sore throat and minor muscle pain.

Of the 100,000 assessments since the launch of the program:

Over 51,000 people were assessed and treated for a common ailment

63.7 per cent received a prescription renewal

8.02 per cent treated were urinary tract infections

288 received a contraception assessment (since the expansion in July 2023)

"The Pharmacy Plus Program has become a regular pathway for Islanders looking for prescription refills, assessments and treatment of common ailments, which is great to see," said Erin MacKenzie, Executive Director of the PEI Pharmacists Association. "This is a perfect example of how, by making better use of the skills and expertise of all health care professionals, we can improve access within the health care system".

For more details about the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, including contact information for participating pharmacies, visit: Pharmacy Plus PEI

