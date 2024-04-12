Your Space: a new fitness concept for women in Armenia

Based primarily in Yerevan, Armenia, Your Space is a chain of fitness centres catering exclusively to women, offering a holistic approach to health and wellness in a welcoming environment.

With support from the EBRD’s Women in Business programme and Sweden, through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), Your Space sought to develop a new brand identity, including an edgy new logo and company website, to stamp its mark on the fitness space, raise market awareness and entrench its position locally ready to expand.

Origins

Your Space was originally a passion project of its young Founder and CEO Lusine Poghosyan, who had worked in the health and fitness industry throughout her professional life and harboured entrepreneurial ambitions. They say, “Stick with what you know,” and this is exactly what she did, establishing the first in her line of fitness chains for women in 2018, which has now grown to four fitness branches and three spa centres in Yerevan.

“I always dreamed of owning my own business,” says Lusine. “The freedom to create products and services had an innate appeal to me. I studied the market and found something that didn’t exist. Based on my research and experience, women in Yerevan desired nicer yet affordable premium fitness clubs, with superior services, and excellent instructors and group workouts. That’s where Your Space was born.”

USP

What sets the company apart is its emphasis on creating a supportive community where women can feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.

Lusine’s clients place virtue in achieving their fitness goals in a more private, less competitive environment, where classes are tailored to women’s fitness needs. With a team of skilled trainers and beauty professionals, Your Space goes beyond the traditional fitness experience by tailoring classes, training programmes and spa treatments to each client.

Moreover, Your Space understands the balance between customer experience, convenience and affordability in today’s transient, fast-paced world, amidst the cost-of-living crisis. With flexible scheduling options and innovative online platforms, clients can easily book appointments and access resources to support their wellness journey – any time, any place.

Creating a new brand identity

Your Space’s original logo was drawn by Lusine herself and a new perspective was required to conceive of something fresh and memorable that would stand out in the marketplace.

The EBRD supported the much-needed rebranding project, which included the design of a new logo to create a distinctive and meaningful visual identity to increase awareness of Your Space in Armenia.

The new logo features unusual, stretched typography to indicate the fitness journey, body development and self-confidence.

Lusine is a big fan of the rebrand and says that the EBRD support has been invaluable to the company and her plans. “The new website makes us more marketable and has created a user-friendly platform for online sales which has taken our firm to a new level, increasing turnover and creating a roadmap for expansion,” she says.

Future

Lusine’s business is experiencing growth through word of mouth, proving that there is a market for women’s only fitness and spa centres in Armenia. She is demonstrating leadership in creating community spaces for women to improve their health and wellbeing, as well as network and make new friends in comfortable surroundings.

Her business has weathered several crises in the country since its founding, from financial to the Covid-19 pandemic, but she remains undeterred and positive about the company’s growth potential, with plans to expand internationally down the line.

Lusine is a young entrepreneur whose finger is very much on the pulse, empowering women to prioritise their health – one workout at a time.