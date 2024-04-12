Submit Release
Sudan: A Year of War (with Comfort Ero)

On 15 April, Sudan will mark a year since a power struggle between two branches of its armed forces exploded into full-scale conflict. In this video, Crisis Group's President and CEO Comfort Ero reflects on the effects of these twelve months of hostilities.

