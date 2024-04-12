COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market : Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market

The global COPD and asthma devices market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and region.

Daily exposure to environmental pollution and rise in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants drive the growth of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device sector” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, and Consumables & Accessories), Indication (COPD and Asthma), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device industry was estimated at $4.95 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $8.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device sector is propelled by daily exposure to environmental pollution, a growing population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, the portability of drug delivery devices, an increase in the number of active smokers, and a rise in surgical procedures. Conversely, impediments such as the high costs of devices and stringent regulatory procedures restrain growth to some degree. Nonetheless, promising growth prospects in emerging markets and an aging population present lucrative opportunities in the industry.

In terms of product breakdown, the diagnostic devices segment held over two-thirds of the market share in the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market in 2019. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance through 2027, driven by increased investments from major players and enhanced research funding, leading to the development of portable devices. Conversely, the consumables and accessories segment is expected to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Masimo Corporation Medtronic Plc

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Becton Dickinson And Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Medical

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides an extensive analysis of the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market trends, current market size and future estimations of the market.

The COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices analysis is comprehensively covered with respect to the component, application, and region.

The COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices estimations in this report are based on high-end analysis of the key developments for 2019–2027.

Recent developments, key manufacturers, and top player positioning are listed in this report to analyze the competitive scenario of the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

By product type, the consumables and accessories segment are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

By end user, hospitals and clinics dominated the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market in 2019.

Extensive analysis of key segments of the industry help understand the types of products and technologies used across various geographies.